UAE ranks fifth globally in the 2026 Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has ranked fifth globally in the 2026 Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index (QI4SD) within the group of economies with GDP between US$ 100 billion and US$ 1 trillion, issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in cooperation with the International Network on Quality Infrastructure (INETQI).

The ranking reflects the strength of the UAE’s national ecosystem for standards, metrology, conformity and accreditation, and its role in supporting industrial readiness, strengthening economic resilience and competitiveness, attracting investment, and boosting investor and trading-partner confidence.

Coinciding with World Quality Day that falls on 12th November annually, the UAE’s ranking reflects the ongoing efforts led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in cooperation with federal and local government entities and the private sector, to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and Make it in the Emirates.

The QI is based on five dimensions: standardisation, metrology, accreditation, conformity assessment, and policy (quality policy).

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that this achievement was guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership to build an advanced and competitive industrial sector underpinned by an integrated and advanced national ecosystem for standards, metrology, accreditation and conformity assessment. This contributes to improving the quality and competitiveness of UAE products and facilitating their access to global markets.

He said: “The UAE’s leading position in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index demonstrates the effectiveness of national policies and legislation, highlights the impact of government programmes and initiatives, and reflects growing international confidence in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.”

“In cooperation with our partners across the public and private sectors, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will continue to develop standards, legislation and technical regulations that strengthen the competitiveness of UAE industry and maximise the economic impact of the national quality infrastructure ecosystem.

This will support investment, enable the growth of industrial exports and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and advanced technology, while advancing the objectives of Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, increasing industry’s contribution to GDP and supporting economic diversification.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that national efforts continue to develop an ecosystem that enhances the readiness and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector and strengthens its appeal to investors.

He added that the Ministry is working to increase industrial companies’ utilisation of this ecosystem, enabling them to meet technical and regulatory requirements and develop products aligned with the needs of local and international markets. In cooperation with government and private-sector partners, the Ministry continues to develop the ecosystem in line with international best practices, supporting greater industrial value creation in the national economy and strengthening global confidence in UAE products.

He said, “The quality infrastructure ecosystem is a strategic enabler of the growth of national industry and its expansion into global markets, including markets of countries that have Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with the UAE. In cooperation with our government and private-sector partners, we continue to develop standards, metrology, conformity assessment and accreditation in line with international best practices, supporting the localisation of priority industries and increasing the contribution of UAE industry to the national economy.”

Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standardisation Affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chair of the National Committee for Quality Infrastructure, affirmed that developing the national standardisation system is a key enabler of the competitiveness of UAE industry and an important pillar in ensuring that manufacturers and their products can meet the technical requirements of local and international markets.

She said, “The UAE has adopted around 29,000 standards, 92% of which are aligned with international standards. Industrial sector participation in standards development also increased from 17% in 2020 to 46% in 2025, reflecting the importance of partnership with manufacturers in developing technical requirements that keep pace with industry needs and support the quality and competitiveness of UAE products in local and international markets.”

The results, announced during the 2026 Global Quality Forum organised by UNIDO. The UAE was also ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region. This reflects the country’s progress and the effectiveness of national policies in building an integrated and highly efficient quality ecosystem that serves as a key pillar of industrial competitiveness, strengthens the resilience of the national economy, and facilitates access for UAE products to local and international markets.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is strengthening the UAE’s presence in international standardisation through its active participation in the Council of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the management board of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This enables the UAE to help shape international standards, keep pace with technological and industrial change, and strengthen its role in standards that impact global trade and industry.

The Ministry, in cooperation with its government and private-sector partners, also participates in more than 188 regional and international technical committees, involving more than 300 experts. This supports the transfer of knowledge and expertise, participation in developing standards, and strengthens the UAE’s industry to meet evolving technical and technological requirements and increase the competitiveness of its products in global markets.

The Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index is an international benchmarking framework developed by UNIDO in cooperation with the International Network on Quality Infrastructure to assess the readiness of national quality systems and their contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.