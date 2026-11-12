UAE, US explore cooperation in hurricane science

MIAMI, United States, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Chairman of the UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM), explored opportunities to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation between NCM and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), focusing on joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and the training and development of Emirati professionals. The discussions support the UAE's ongoing efforts to advance its weather forecasting and early warning capabilities.

The discussions took place during an official visit to the National Hurricane Center's headquarters in Miami, Florida, where Dr. Al Mandous was received by Dr. Michael Brennan, Director of the NHC, which operates under the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and serves as the WMO Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Miami.

The discussions explored opportunities to launch joint research projects in extreme weather modelling, artificial intelligence applications in operational weather forecasting, high-performance computing, and data analysis. Both sides also examined ways to strengthen cooperation in developing advanced forecasting and early warning tools to improve meteorological services and enhance preparedness for severe weather events.

The two sides also discussed developing specialized training programes for Emirati professionals, including weather forecasters, researchers, and technical specialists. These initiatives would facilitate knowledge sharing and practical exchanges between experts from both centers, supporting national capacity building and the development of scientific and operational expertise in weather observation and forecasting.

During a tour of the NHC's operational facilities, Dr. Al Mandous was briefed on advanced technologies and systems used to monitor tropical cyclones, analyses their tracks, predict their development, and issue early warnings. He also explored opportunities to leverage these capabilities in support of NCM's research and development initiatives.

Dr. Al Mandous emphasised that developing joint research projects and investing in national talent are fundamental pillars of NCM's efforts to strengthen its scientific and technological capabilities and keep pace with rapid advances in atmospheric science and weather forecasting.

"We are committed at the National Center of Meteorology to building effective scientific partnerships with leading international institutions, focusing on joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and the development of Emirati talent. These efforts will contribute to innovative weather forecasting solutions, strengthen early warning systems, and support the UAE's priorities in public safety, sustainability, and future readiness," Dr. Al Mandous said.

He added that international research cooperation provides valuable opportunities to benefit from advanced expertise and technologies while accelerating the development of scientific and operational applications. He also stressed the importance of translating joint research outcomes into practical tools that improve forecast accuracy and enhance the quality of meteorological services provided to communities and vital sectors.

The discussions also addressed developments related to the El Niño phenomenon and its influence on tropical cyclone activity across different ocean basins. Both sides highlighted the importance of scientific cooperation in understanding atmospheric and climatic interactions and improving models used to forecast extreme weather events.

In his capacity as WMO President, Dr. Al Mandous also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation under the WMO Tropical Cyclone Program, particularly in scientific research, capacity building, and technical knowledge exchange, supporting Member States in improving meteorological and early warning services.

Dr. Al Mandous commended the NHC's role in providing specialized forecasts and weather warnings, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between national and regional meteorological centres and expanding international cooperation to address the challenges posed by extreme weather events.

The visit forms part of NCM's ongoing efforts to expand its international scientific partnerships, explore opportunities for joint research and development projects, and strengthen training programmes for Emirati professionals. These efforts aim to advance the UAE's meteorological capabilities, enhance scientific and operational efficiency, and reinforce the country's contribution to research and innovation in atmospheric science.