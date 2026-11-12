Air Arabia reports third quarter net profit of AED383 million, as revenue rises 10% to AED2.31 billion

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia (PJSC), the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest budget carrier operator, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2026, Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 383 million, down 42 percent year-on-year (YoY), while revenue increased by 10% to AED 2.31 billion. The airline carried more than 5.7 million passengers across its operating hubs during the quarter, a 3% decline compared to the same period last year, while the average seat load factor – the percentage of available seats occupied – stood at impressive 82%.

The solid profit recorded during the quarter was supported by revenue growth and sustained passenger demand, despite the ongoing regional conflict and the impact of higher fuel prices on operating costs.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to have recorded our third consecutive profitable quarter this year amid a challenging operating environment. The ongoing regional conflict continued to weigh on the overall operating environment, driving higher costs, fuel price volatility, and persistent supply chain constraints, which in turn impacted profitability. Despite these challenges, we are proud to have delivered a solid net profit for the quarter, supported by revenue growth and sustained demand for our value-driven product.”

For the first nine months ending September 30, 2026, Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 757 million, down 47% compared with the same period last year, while revenue grew 2 percent to AED 5.81 billion, compared with AED 5.71 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Air Arabia carried 14.4 million passengers across its operating hubs during the first nine months of 2026, down 10% YoY. The average seat load factor for the period stood at a steady 83%.

Al Thani added: “Our focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost control, and network optimization has enabled us to deliver solid financial and operational performance during the first nine months of the year, despite the regional and global economic challenges. These results are a testament to the agility of our management team, the continued trust of our customers, and the strength of our multi-hub business model.”

On September 20, 2026, Air Arabia commenced operations from its newest hub at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, launching domestic flights to Jeddah, Madinah, and Riyadh. The launch followed the granting of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to the new national budget carrier established by an Air Arabia-led consortium comprising Nesma Group and KUN Investment.

During the first nine months of 2026, Air Arabia Group launched 14 new routes across its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, expanding its network to a total of 224 routes. Over the same period, the Group added 10 aircraft, bringing its fleet to 100 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with four additional aircraft scheduled to join the fleet before the end of 2026.

Al Thani concluded: “For the remainder of 2026, we remain confident in the fundamentals of our business and in the flexibility our multi-hub model gives us to respond as market conditions evolve. We will continue to invest in our fleet and expand our network where we see sustained demand, while maintaining the financial discipline that allows us to offer reliable, affordable travel and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”