Abu Dhabi secures top 15 global ranking in 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has cemented its position on the global maritime map, breaking into the world’s top 15 leading maritime cities for the first time in the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) Report, jointly published by DNV and Menon Economics. This major milestone underscores the emirate's rapid maritime expansion, reinforcing its emergence as a global maritime powerhouse.

The rise to 15th position globally builds directly upon the momentum of the 2024 edition, when Abu Dhabi first entered the global top 25 at 22nd position. The steady climb affirms the emirate’s long-term vision aimed at building a world-class, innovation-driven, and dynamic maritime network that drives international trade, attracts strategic investment, and accelerates economic diversification.

Published biennially, the Leading Maritime Cities Report is widely regarded as the definitive benchmark for evaluating maritime capitals across five core pillars: Attractiveness & Competitiveness, Maritime Finance & Law, Maritime Technology, Ports & Logistics, and Shipping. In the 2026 edition, Abu Dhabi made marked gains across every category, highlighted by top 15 global rankings in both Attractiveness & Competitiveness and Maritime Finance & Law.

The sector’s sustained growth is anchored in targeted investments in maritime infrastructure, modernised regulatory frameworks, an expanded scope of public maritime services, and rapid digital transformation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's international maritime stature.

Established to accelerate this momentum, Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi operates under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre as an initiative of Abu Dhabi Maritime. The Hub serves as a collaborative bridge between the public and private sectors, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, researchers, and investors to develop advanced solutions tailored to future industry demands, while cementing Abu Dhabi’s standing as an attractive destination for maritime business.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: "Abu Dhabi's advancement in the Leading Maritime Cities Report demonstrates the impact of long-term planning and collaborative efforts in building a maritime sector that expands the emirate's global reach, drives economic diversification, and enhances quality of life.

DMT remains committed to developing integrated mobility networks that balance community needs with economic growth by investing in infrastructure, advancing regulatory frameworks, and harnessing innovation. This milestone highlights the importance of sustaining this approach to cement Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and reinforce its standing as a premier destination to live, work, and invest."

This year’s ranking reflects the unified efforts of key maritime stakeholders across the emirate’s maritime sector, led by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, an AD Ports Group company, and Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, alongside partners from both the public and private sectors.

These collective efforts have contributed to developing maritime infrastructure, strengthening regulatory frameworks, supporting innovation, and accelerating the adoption of sustainable maritime solutions, elevating the emirate’s global competitiveness and securing its top-tier ranking.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "Abu Dhabi’s ranking among the world’s top 15 leading maritime cities reflects our wise leadership’s forward-looking vision and the seamless collaboration across the emirate’s maritime ecosystem. Alongside Abu Dhabi Maritime and our key partners, we have focused on cultivating a sustainable, high-growth environment anchored in world-class infrastructure, modern regulatory frameworks, and cutting-edge digital solutions. This milestone inspires us to further advance a dynamic maritime network that meets user expectations and remains fully equipped for the demands of the future."

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Group Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer of AD Ports Group, said: "This achievement embodies the culmination of years of dedicated work, strategic investments, and effective partnerships, reflecting Abu Dhabi's growing standing as a leading destination for maritime business, trade, innovation, and specialised expertise. Sustainability remains a fundamental pillar in developing the sector through our initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, supporting maritime innovation, and promoting responsible environmental practices.

We are committed to ensuring that Abu Dhabi’s growth and the consolidation of its status as a leading maritime hub go hand in hand with our efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable future."

The 2026 Leading Maritime Cities Report, which is based on comprehensive data and qualitative market assessments compiled throughout 2024 and 2025, is available to read online.