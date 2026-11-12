Head of Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team reviews readiness of vital sectors

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, chaired the team’s periodic meeting.

Discussions focused on assessing the readiness of vital sectors across the emirate to respond effectively to various risks and incidents, with particular emphasis on proactive preparedness.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of operational readiness to manage various risks, particularly those arising from unstable weather conditions. Discussions covered the capacity of networks and rainwater drainage infrastructure, as well as the preventive measures already in place to strengthen preparedness and ensure an effective response to potential weather-related changes in the coming months.

Maj. Gen. Al Muhairi emphasised the importance of maintaining a coordinated institutional approach. He reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing readiness and strengthening proactive responses to various challenges, in line with the UAE leadership’s directives, to safeguard public safety and preserve the achievements of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

He also expressed his appreciation to all entities, field teams and operational teams for their outstanding efforts and strong sense of national responsibility. He highlighted the efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by the emirate’s emergency and crisis management system, made possible by the close cooperation and coordination among all responding entities. These efforts reflect the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which affirm that "everyone living in the UAE is a responsibility and a trust".

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Head of the Team emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest level of readiness to respond to all types of risks and incidents, while strengthening cooperation and coordination among the entities involved. He expressed his hope that their efforts would continue to contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the United Arab Emirates.