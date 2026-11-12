Bodour Al Qasimi calls for sustained investment in Sharjah's cultural ecosystem at 7th SBA board meeting

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), chaired the Authority's seventh Board of Directors meeting, held during the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), to review key achievements in international cultural partnerships, publishing industry development and digital transformation, and discuss priorities for the next phase of work to strengthen Sharjah's position as a global centre for books, culture and knowledge.

The board discussed ways to expand Sharjah's presence in international publishing markets, support emerging businesses, and invest in book-industry technologies.

Discussions also covered improving market analysis tools, enhancing the efficiency of digital services and developing initiatives to make books and reading a greater part of everyday life, while creating new opportunities for publishers, creators and the cultural industries.

The meeting was attended in person by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Abdulla Al Owais; Abdulaziz Al Musallam; Dr Sultan Al Ameemi; Rashed Al Kous; Marwa Al Aqroubi; Majd Al Shehhi; Abdelaziz Taryam; Fahd Al Memari; Gaurav Shrinagesh; Youngsuk ‘YS’ Chi and John Ingram and Markus Dohle participated remotely.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Bodour emphasised that the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was built on developing an integrated ecosystem that makes culture, books and knowledge part of society's life and future, extending beyond any single event or project.

Bodour Al Qasimi said, “Over the years, this ecosystem has continued to expand, from supporting reading and publishing to building international partnerships, creating new opportunities for creators and publishers, and connecting Sharjah more deeply with the global cultural landscape.”

“Today, we see the results of this work in Sharjah's growing international presence, its ability to bring together publishers, creators and cultural institutions from around the world, and the trust it has earned as a place for dialogue, exchange and building partnerships,” she added.

Emphasising the importance of sustaining this progress, she said, “Our responsibility at Sharjah Book Authority is to maintain this momentum, continue developing this ecosystem, and provide new opportunities and experiences that make culture and books a greater part of people's lives and enable them to reach new generations.”