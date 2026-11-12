Ministry of Interior: Authorities continue efforts to address Fujairah traffic accident

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior has reported a major multi-vehicle crash in the Emirate of Fujairah involving 18 cars and trucks. Preliminary information indicates that 14 people have lost their lives and 30 others have been injured.

The Ministry confirmed that the relevant authorities are carrying out the necessary response measures, including comprehensive field operations, medical assistance for the injured, and coordination among the competent entities to monitor the situation.

Specialised teams remain at the scene, working in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete field procedures and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Ministry reaffirmed that it is closely monitoring developments and will release official information as soon as it has been verified.

The Ministry of Interior extended its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, praying to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His mercy and forgiveness and to give their families strength and patience. It also wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information and refrain from sharing rumors or unverified reports, out of respect for the victims' families and to avoid interfering with the procedures underway.