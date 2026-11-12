Non-Profit Organisations Empowerment Fund announces AED7.6 million in funding for six associations, non-profit organisations

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Non-Profit Organisations Empowerment Fund has announced funding for six associations and non-profit organisations in its first funding cycle, with a total value of AED7.6 million. The initiative aims to enhance the role of non-profit organizations, strengthen their ability to deliver practical solutions that meet community needs, and broaden their impact across priority areas.

During a press conference held today at the Creators Headquarters in Dubai, Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, said the UAE has established an advanced model of community work based on the collaboration between the government and non-profit organisations, while providing each entity with the opportunity to contribute through its expertise and capabilities.

She noted that the Fund translates this approach into action by investing in the capabilities of these organizations, enabling them to take greater initiative, assume a more active role, and contribute more effectively to national priorities and community development.

She said, “The Fund strengthens the impact of non-profit organisations in supporting national priorities and serving the community. The funded projects provide clear examples of the vital role played by non-profit organisations and reflect the diversity of expertise and capabilities across the sector, as well as its ability to develop specialised solutions in areas that directly affect individuals and the wider community. This funding cycle marks the beginning of greater responsibility, with the next phase focusing on implementation and impact measurement, enabling successful experiences to be built upon and scalable models to be developed for the future.”

The six organisations were selected from among 185 funding applications received during the Fund’s first funding cycle, following a comprehensive assessment and interview process. The evaluation criteria included institutional efficiency, financial viability, implementation readiness and expected community impact, ensuring the selection of projects best positioned to deliver and achieve sustainable impact.

The selected beneficiaries are the Foster Families Association, Tathafur Association for Humanitarian Healthcare, Special Olympics UAE, Emirates Diving Association, Abu Dhabi Animal Welfare Association, and Al Salama Society for Safety and Emergency Security. Each organisation will implement a project aligned with its area of expertise and experience, addressing specific community needs.

The Fund is part of the Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem approved by the UAE Cabinet in October 2025. It offers a funding model that takes into account the different stages of growth of non-profit organisations through two main tracks.

The first, Seed Stage Funding, provides up to AED500,000 for newly established organisations to help build their operational capabilities and launch their programmes. The second, Scale Funding, offers up to AED5 million for established organisations to develop their projects, expand the scope of their services and reach new beneficiaries.

The funded projects cover a range of areas directly linked to community needs, including foster care, preventive healthcare and early detection, the inclusion of People of Determination, marine environment protection, animal welfare and emergency response.

The Foster Families Association will work to develop the foster care system and support foster families in providing a safe environment for children.

In the healthcare sector, Tathafur Association for Humanitarian Healthcare will expand free preventive screenings and early cancer detection services, while connecting identified cases to appropriate care pathways.

In education and inclusion, Special Olympics UAE will strengthen its role in expanding the Unified Champion Schools program, which supports the participation of students of determination through unified sports, youth leadership and robotics.

Emirates Diving Association will deliver practical and field-based activities targeting students and teachers to raise environmental awareness and contribute to protecting coastlines and marine resources.

Abu Dhabi Animal Welfare Association will develop a sustainable model for caring for cats in residential communities through sterilisation, veterinary care and volunteer engagement.

Al Salama Society for Safety and Emergency Security will implement a project to enhance volunteers’ readiness to respond to emergencies and crises, drawing on accredited training and digital solutions.

In the next phase, the Ministry will oversee project implementation and support the organizations in developing their operational systems and business models, strengthening strategic planning and impact measurement practices, reviewing reports and identifying opportunities for improvement. These efforts will support the long-term sustainability of the initiatives while ensuring the effective and efficient use of resources.