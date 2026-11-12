Virtus CSI2 returns to Dubai for fifth edition

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's international show jumping season gets underway in Dubai this November as the Virtus CSI2 Show Jumping Spectacular returns for its fifth edition at Emirates Equestrian Centre from 13–15 November 2026. Marking the first international show jumping competition of the UAE season, the three-day event will bring together leading riders, equestrian enthusiasts and families for a celebration of sport, lifestyle and community.

Supported by main sponsors Longines, DXB Horses and SMRM Team, the fifth edition continues to build on Virtus' reputation as a meeting point for the equestrian community, bringing together sporting excellence, established brands and an engaging visitor experience.

Across three days, 120 riders will contest nine international classes ranging from 120cm to 145cm, competing for a total prize fund of approximately AED300,000. Friday's opening programme features a 120cm Special Two Phase, a 125cm Speed Class and a 140cm Two Phases competition, before Saturday raises the stakes with technical jump-offs and a 140cm class against the clock.

The sporting action builds towards Sunday's finale, with the 145cm Longines Grand Prix taking centre stage at 3.30pm. Offering a prize fund of approximately AED129,000, the Grand Prix will provide a fitting conclusion to the weekend as riders tackle the event's most demanding course in pursuit of the coveted title.

With the final rider line-up yet to be announced, spectators can look forward to a competitive field of UAE-based and international athletes, showcasing the skill, precision and partnership that define the sport of show jumping.

Adding to the excitement ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix, Z7 Show Horses will return to the main arena with a special performance celebrating the artistry and connection between horse and rider, providing a spectacular prelude to the weekend's sporting finale.

As the curtain rises on the UAE's international show jumping season, Virtus CSI2 promises three days of competitive sport, lifestyle experiences and community spirit, setting the tone for the months of equestrian action ahead.