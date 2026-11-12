NAMA, Sharjah Islamic Bank advance women's financial literacy, investment awareness

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- NAMA Women Advancement, in collaboration with Sharjah Islamic Bank, concluded the three-day “Mastering Financial Management: Saving, Financing and Investment” programme, held from 9 to 11 November 2026 at Sharjah Maritime Academy in Khorfakkan.

Bringing together 40 women, the programme reinforced NAMA’s ongoing commitment to advancing financial literacy as a foundation for women’s economic independence, equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills to manage their finances, understand Islamic financing options and make informed investment decisions.

Through a combination of interactive workshops and practical exercises, participants developed essential skills in personal budgeting, saving, managing financial obligations, understanding Islamic financing options and assessing investment opportunities. Drawing on real-life financial scenarios, the sessions enabled participants to apply these concepts in practice, weigh potential returns against associated risks, and make informed financial decisions aligned with their individual priorities and long-term aspirations.

The programme comes amid growing participation by women in the UAE's investment markets. According to data attributed to the Capital Market Authority in August 2026, Emirati women's investments in securities markets reached approximately AED 63 billion, reflecting their growing presence in the investment landscape and highlighting the importance of financial literacy in helping women navigate investment opportunities and understand the associated risks.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, said: “Women's economic independence depends on having the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions and take advantage of available opportunities. Financial literacy extends beyond managing money; it empowers women to plan for their future, navigate financial responsibilities and pursue their ambitions at every stage of their personal and professional lives. At NAMA, we believe that investing in women's financial knowledge is an investment in their ability to build a more secure and independent future, transforming their aspirations into achievable goals.”

She added: “We are committed to moving beyond financial awareness to developing practical capabilities that women can apply in their everyday lives. Our collaboration with Sharjah Islamic Bank reflects the importance of specialised partnerships in delivering financial education that is relevant to the UAE’s economic and banking landscape, while introducing participants to financing and investment options aligned with Islamic finance principles.

Our ambition is for this knowledge to translate into lasting financial practices, enabling women to navigate economic changes, manage their commitments responsibly and pursue opportunities with greater confidence and independence."

The programme was delivered by Hassan Al Balghouni, Head of Corporate Communications and Community Awareness, and Talal Al Shami, Head of Training, Research and Sharia Development at Sharjah Islamic Bank. Drawing on their specialised expertise, they led interactive sessions that combined essential financial concepts with practical exercises and real-life scenarios, enabling participants to apply financial knowledge to everyday situations.

The training was part of NAMA's ongoing Financial Literacy Programme, launched in 2024, which recorded a cumulative total of 416 training participants from its inception through June 2026, across its basic and advanced levels. Reflecting NAMA’s sustained commitment to strengthening women’s financial capabilities, the programme offers progressive learning opportunities that enable participants to build on their knowledge, develop practical skills and adopt responsible financial practices.