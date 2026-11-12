Dubai Customs, UK HM Revenue & Customs strengthen cooperation to combat cross-border crime

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to strengthening international customs partnerships and safeguarding global supply chains, Dubai Customs welcomed an official delegation from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), led by Mark Headley, Assistant Director of Fraud Investigation for Organised Crime.

The delegation was received by Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, with discussions focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening coordination, and enhancing the exchange of information and expertise to combat transnational organised crime.

The meeting also explored opportunities to streamline customs procedures, strengthen trade security, and facilitate the seamless movement of goods across borders, reinforcing the shared commitment to secure, efficient, and resilient international trade.