Ahmed bin Saeed honours participants in ‘Cycle Against Cancer’ initiative

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, honoured participants in the ‘Cycle Against Cancer’ initiative in recognition of their efforts to support cancer care programmes at Al Jalila Foundation. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the ceremony and delivered an address.

The ceremony was held during a charity gala dinner at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre in support of Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving.

The event was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation and Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Mustafa Al Hashimi, CEO of Wasl Hospitality and Leisure; Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer at Emirates Airline; and Guido De Wilde, Founder of ‘Cycle Against Cancer’, along with several supporters of the initiative.

Hosted by presenter Tom Urquhart, the evening featured a charity auction. The initiative raised a total of AED3,333,000, a figure reflecting the 3,333 kilometres covered by participants during the ride.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum commended the participants and supporters of ‘Cycle Against Cancer’, affirming that the initiative embodies the values of giving and solidarity rooted in the UAE community and underscores the importance of joint efforts in service of humanity.

He said, “This ride demonstrates how sport can bring people together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families, while inspiring hope. We are proud to support initiatives that reflect the values of solidarity and social responsibility and contribute to Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity.”

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has consistently reminded us that the wellbeing of people must remain at the centre of national development. He noted that His Highness the President inspires us to recognise that a nation draws strength from its achievements, the compassion of its people, and the care it provides to those in need.

He noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places great importance on the wellbeing of the population and has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to humanitarian service. He added, “Al Jalila Foundation, established by His Highness, exemplifies that commitment.

By enabling patients to receive proper treatment, investing in medical research, and encouraging future healthcare professionals, the Foundation brings hope to individuals and families facing enormous challenges. We deeply admire the mission of the Foundation. Thank you to all those whose dedication makes its work possible.”

He said, “One of the great strengths of the United Arab Emirates is that people from many nations, cultures, and traditions have made their lives here. Fifteen cyclists, representing several nationalities, have united in a common humanitarian purpose. Supported by families, friends, colleagues, and corporate partners, they have demonstrated that compassion knows no boundaries of nationality, religion, or culture.”

He added that cycling from Barcelona to Paris over 25 days required exceptional determination, discipline, and mutual support. “They chose to use their strength and determination in the service of people facing a far greater challenge. For that, they deserve our admiration and heartfelt congratulations.”

He noted that “every contribution made this evening has the potential to change a life” and encouraged those in attendance to continue supporting the humanitarian initiative. “The cyclists have completed their journey from Barcelona to Paris. But the journey of compassion and service that they have inspired must continue,” he added.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said, “The initiative highlights the important role of the community in advancing charitable and humanitarian efforts. The funds raised will support cancer care programmes at Al Jalila Foundation, as well as scientific research aimed at developing treatments and improving patient outcomes, in line with Dubai Health's 'Patient First' promise.”

‘Cycle Against Cancer’ set off from Barcelona, Spain, on 1 July 2026 and reached Paris, France, after a 25-day journey. The 15 cyclists covered 3,333 kilometres along routes with a cumulative elevation gain of more than 54,000 metres.

The ride brought together cancer survivors, prominent figures and cycling enthusiasts, united by a shared humanitarian goal of raising patients' spirits and generating funds to improve the quality of medical care available to them.

The ride was led by 68-year-old Guido De Wilde, who has recovered from stage four colon cancer and turned his personal experience into a commitment to helping others. Over the years, he has continued to support Al Jalila Foundation and raise funds for cancer patient care.

Guido De Wilde said: “When we set off from Barcelona, we were determined to complete this journey for a cause close to our hearts: helping cancer patients access the care they need. Every kilometre brought us closer to our goal, and this experience has shown us what can be achieved when people come together for a shared purpose.”

The success of ‘Cycle Against Cancer’ reflects the UAE community's culture of giving and charitable work, highlighting the importance of community initiatives in supporting healthcare and improving patients' quality of life.

The ride is among a series of initiatives supported annually by Al Jalila Foundation to encourage community participation and broaden charitable contributions toward healthcare.