Fujairah Police detail major crash on Sheikh Khalifa Road that claimed 14 lives, left 30 injured

FUJAIRAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Police General HQs has released details of a major multi-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to the Emirate of Fujairah. The accident involved a truck colliding with several other vehicles, triggering a fire that spread to the vehicles involved. The incident claimed 14 lives and left 30 people with injuries of varying severity.

According to Fujairah Police, the accident occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck struck another vehicle, overturned, and then collided with several other vehicles that had slowed down or stopped due to traffic congestion. The collision caused the truck to catch fire, with the flames quickly spreading to nearby vehicles and resulting in multiple fatalities.

Upon receiving the report, the police operations room immediately dispatched specialised police units, ambulance and rescue teams, and Civil Defense personnel to the scene. The responding teams worked to contain the incident, extinguish the fire, provide emergency medical assistance to the injured, and transport them to hospitals. They also secured the site, regulated traffic, and took the necessary measures to protect other road users.

Fujairah Police commended the police, emergency response, and medical teams for their efficient response and professionalism in handling the incident. It further reported that 15 of the injured have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining 15 continue to receive care according to their respective health conditions.

Fujairah Police stated that the deceased included Emirati nationals, while the identities of some others are still being established through DNA testing. The injured are nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt.

Fujairah Police expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident and extended their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the deceased. They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His boundless mercy, give their families patience and consolation, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

Fujairah Police stressed the need to comply with traffic regulations, observe speed limits, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, particularly when approaching congested areas or slow-moving traffic. Emphasising that protecting lives is a shared responsibility, they reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing serious traffic accidents.

The Fujairah Police General HQs also confirmed that the competent authorities are continuing the necessary legal and technical procedures related to the accident. It called on the public and social media users to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information, avoid circulating rumors or unverified details, and rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.