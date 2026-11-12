UAE showcases its global mission of building peace, upholding human dignity during Prague conference

PRAGUE,12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has firmly established its position as a leading civilizational and humanitarian model in promoting tolerance, social cohesion, and bridges of dialogue between religions and cultures. The UAE draws inspiration from the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the protection of human dignity and service to humanity the foundation of security, stability, and sustainable development.

This statement was made during his participation in the high-level Ministerial Conference of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA), hosted by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague under the theme “Common Action in a Fractured World: Strengthening Resilience and Cohesion within and across Communities”. The conference brought together ministers, government officials, religious leaders, representatives of international organizations, and civil society institutions.

Speaking during the opening session and the first conference session, entitled “Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue – United to Do Good,” he explained that, with the support and guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its humanitarian approach and present a distinctive Emirati model that combines deeply rooted values with effective initiatives. This approach translates the principles of tolerance and human fraternity into practical policies and initiatives that promote coexistence and global solidarity.

He noted that the Emirati experience, which embraces approximately 200 nationalities representing diverse religions and cultures, provides living proof that diversity can be a source of strength, enrichment, and social harmony when founded on mutual respect and the rule of law. He emphasized that investing in the security, stability, and prosperity of communities is ultimately an investment in people and the future of generations to come.

He further stressed that the UAE's vision goes beyond the traditional understanding of peace as merely the absence of wars and conflicts. Instead, it seeks to build trust, promote justice, ensure the conditions necessary for a dignified life, and establish a culture of cooperation and solidarity among all segments of society.

He also highlighted the international efforts undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and the intellectual and practical initiatives it has developed to promote dialogue and reconciliation. He emphasized that the Forum's vision is based on moving from theoretical dialogue to joint action, and from addressing conflicts after they occur to anticipating and preventing them, thereby strengthening communities' ability to confront divisions and challenges.

During his participation in the second-day session of the conference, entitled “How Can We Build Resilient and Sustainable Partnerships for Joint Action?”, he called for the establishment of strategic partnerships bringing together governments, religious leaders, academic institutions, and civil society organisations under a shared vision, with clearly defined priorities and measurable implementation plans.

He emphasised that the success of such partnerships should not be measured by the number of conferences held or statements issued, but rather by their tangible impact on people's lives and their ability to prevent conflicts and strengthen security and stability.

He concluded by affirming that the challenge facing the world today is not the absence of shared values, but rather the need for collective will to translate those values into organised and sustainable action. He stressed that differences in religion and culture should not prevent cooperation in protecting humanity and building a safer future.

He stated: “The future of peace does not depend on our ability to agree on everything, but on our ability to work together for the things on which we must never disagree: human dignity, the sanctity of life, and the right of future generations to a world that is safer, more just, and more peaceful.”

The International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance, also known as the Article 18 Alliance, was established in 2020 and comprises 38 member countries from across the continents, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Czech Republic. The Alliance aims to promote freedom of religion or belief and combat religious discrimination and persecution, in accordance with Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.