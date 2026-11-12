Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Foundation announce winners of House of Artisans Design Competition

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Artisans, an initiative under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced the winners of the second edition of its Design Competition, sponsored by Mubadala Foundation. The winning designs reinterpreted traditional Emirati craftsmanship through contemporary design.

Joud Malhas and Wafa AlShamsi were named winners for ‘Mayla’ and ‘Nawartuna’, respectively, while Rasha Saffarini and Amsha Alhajeri were named runners-up for ‘Bouffe’ and ‘Strata of Sadu’.

Mayla, a contemporary majlis seating piece with a movable misnad, celebrated the women artisans who gathered to weave, share stories and pass knowledge between generations. Nawartuna, a ceramic wall light inspired by the majbah, a traditional palm-frond food cover, told the story of Emirati hospitality, with copper details referencing the dallah. Bouffe reimagined a palm-woven Khoos basket as an inflated leather pouf, while Strata of Sadu transformed Al Sadu weaving into a three-dimensional form, passing handwoven textile through layered wood.

Open to established artists and designers, as well as art and design students at UAE-based higher education institutions, the second edition invited submissions across three categories: Furniture Design, Product Design and Deco Art. Shortlisted candidates then took part in a tailored design development programme, working closely with skilled artisans, institutes and professors to bring their designs to life.

Across the shortlist, designers drew on a wide range of Emirati crafts, including Al Sadu and Khoos weaving, Al Talli threadwork, Al Jallaf dhow-building and the traditional gargoor fishing trap. These were translated into seating, lighting, ceramics and sculptural pieces, engaging with tradition rather than simply recreating it.

Entries were assessed by a jury of experts from the fields of art, design, traditional handicrafts and education, including representatives from House of Artisans and Mubadala Art Collection. Judging criteria included creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, relevance to the theme and overall artistic and design merit.