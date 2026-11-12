Dubai Future Week invites families and the public to explore ‘The District’

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The District, one of the eight main concepts at Dubai Future Week, will offer families and visitors an interactive, open-to-all experience bringing together technology, health, sports, creativity, design and food. The vibrant destination will give visitors the opportunity to explore and experience ideas that could shape everyday life in the future.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Future Week will take place from 18 to 21 November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

Activities at The District will be spread across two main zones, The Courtyard and Move, each offering a range of experiences combining innovation, entertainment and community engagement. Visitors will be able to explore emerging applications in design, health, sports, robotics and lifestyle, with some activities extending into the outdoor areas surrounding the Museum of the Future for the first time.

The District will feature contributions from leading brands and personalities, including Pantone, Byredo, Karen Wazen, the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) and Saddle.

The Courtyard, one of the main zones within The District is an outdoor destination bringing together design, art, shopping, food and interactive activities for all. A selection of local and international brands will offer products and experiences curated exclusively for Dubai Future Week 2026.

Pantone, in collaboration with the Museum of the Future, will present an interactive experience inviting visitors to explore the concept of the ‘Colour of the Future’. Participants will be encouraged to select colours and express their vision of what the world could look like in the years ahead, combining design, creativity and public participation.

Byredo will offer an immersive fragrance experience titled ‘Memories of the Future’, exploring the relationship between scent, memory and imagination through the creation of a distinctive fragrance inspired by the future.

Entrepreneur and content creator Karen Wazen will also take part, presenting an exclusive eyewear design created specifically for Dubai Future Week. The experience will bring together fashion, creativity and audience engagement, highlighting the growing role of creative industries within the innovation ecosystem.

Combining traditional craftsmanship with collective creativity, the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), in collaboration with Zuleya, will present a carpet designed exclusively for the event. Visitors will be invited to help complete the final stages of its creation during Dubai Future Week, gaining insight into carpet-weaving traditions inspired by Emirati heritage while contributing to a collaborative artwork that connects cultural heritage with the spirit of shaping the future.

The Courtyard will also offer an interactive photography tour in collaboration with Analog The Room, taking visitors through selected locations across The District. The experience will encourage participants to explore different spaces and capture images reflecting their personal perspectives on the surroundings and the future.

Flick Cameras will support the experience by providing cameras and film near the tour's starting point, allowing visitors to explore photography through a combination of traditional techniques and futuristic settings.

The Courtyard will feature The Concept Store showcasing a selection of brands offering exclusive Dubai Future Week products, including accessories, innovative designs, gifts and future-inspired merchandise.

Children and families will have a dedicated place at The Courtyard through a series of educational and creative workshops designed to encourage imagination, learning and hands-on exploration.

Humanscape will present a workshop titled ‘If You Owned the City of the Future: Dubai Edition’, inviting children to imagine and design future cities while exploring entrepreneurship, brand building, budget management and decision-making through interactive activities.

The programme will include morning workshops for school students in collaboration with GEMS Founders School, alongside evening sessions open to the public.

At Move, physical activity will meet advanced technology through a range of experiences focused on health, fitness, performance and wellbeing.

Visitors will be invited to explore the future of sports and wellness through activities combining movement, technology and human performance, with participating brands including Reform Athletica, Gigi, Crank, Drop 10, Technogym and New Balance.

Technogym will offer activities featuring biometric measurements and advanced physical performance analysis, alongside fitness challenges that allow visitors to assess their physical capabilities and health indicators through interactive experiences.

The zone will also host ‘Lagree by Gigi’ sessions, featuring resistance-based exercises using slow, controlled movements to develop strength, flexibility and endurance.

‘Microform by Reform Athletica’ will offer sessions built around precise, intensive movements designed to improve strength and flexibility. Additional activities will include fitness classes, strength training and cycling sessions delivered by specialised providers.

Together, these experiences will give visitors an opportunity to discover emerging trends in fitness, preventive health and human performance in an open, interactive setting.