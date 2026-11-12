A Weekend of wonder: Fireworks to dazzle visitors at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As the weekend draws visitors to Sheikh Zayed Festival, the skies above Al Wathba are set to become part of the celebration, with spectacular fireworks shows lighting up the night on Friday and Saturday at 10 PM.

A highlight of the festival's evening programme, the shows promise a dazzling blend of colour, light and movement, creating a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Against the backdrop of the festival's lively atmosphere, the fireworks will add an extra touch of magic to weekend nights in Abu Dhabi.

The displays are expected to draw families and visitors eager to enjoy the spectacle, capture memorable moments and experience the excitement together. With the sky transformed into a canvas of brilliant colours, the shows offer another reason to make Sheikh Zayed Festival a weekend destination.

Beyond the fireworks, the festival offers a packed programme of experiences that bring together entertainment, culture and heritage. Visitors can explore international pavilions showcasing the traditions and identities of different countries, enjoy live performances, discover unique shopping experiences and sample a diverse range of international cuisines.

This combination of attractions reflects the festival's vision of creating a destination where visitors can enjoy something new at every turn. From cultural encounters and family entertainment to culinary discoveries and spectacular live shows, the festival offers experiences that appeal to different interests and generations.

By bringing people together through shared experiences and celebrations, Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to strengthen its position as one of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural and family entertainment destinations, creating special moments and lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.