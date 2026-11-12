Sharjah Art Foundation opens new building for its Archive and Collection

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation announced the opening of a new purpose-built facility dedicated to the long-term preservation, research and care of its growing collection as well as its extensive archival holdings.

Spread over almost 10,000 square metres, the SAF Archive & Collection Building has been designed to meet the evolving needs of the Foundation's collection, providing specialised facilities for the conservation, documentation and study of artworks and archival materials.

Envisioned as a space for discovery and reinterpretation as well as safekeeping, it also creates valuable opportunities for researchers and specialists to engage with the works.

The Sharjah Art Foundation Collection grew from the early acquisitions and works commissioned for Sharjah Biennial and the Foundation's wider projects and programmes. Over the years, it has developed into one of the pre-eminent collections of its kind, bringing together significant works of modern and contemporary art from local, regional and international contexts. Through scholarly research and rotating exhibitions, the Foundation continues to enrich public understanding of the artistic practices and histories represented in its holdings.

Designed by Sharjah Art Foundation's team, including Aia Azad and Maria Kalaiji, in collaboration with SpaceContinuum Design Studio, the building reconsiders the relationship between the public presentation of art and the often-unseen processes that sustain collections.

Beyond their histories of production and exhibition, artworks and archives acquire further dimensions through handling, research, documentation and care. By bringing these processes into view, the building offers new perspectives on how collections are formed, preserved and interpreted, challenging conventional distinctions between exhibition spaces and storage facilities.

Alongside the artworks, the building houses the Sharjah Art Foundation Archive, which documents the artists, exhibitions, events and spaces that have shaped the Collection, Sharjah Biennial and the Foundation's history. Its holdings range from artists' sketches and preparatory documents to art-related publications and exhibition ephemera. The Archive also includes architectural and municipal blueprints of buildings and venues renovated or activated by the Foundation, as well as found objects recovered through its ongoing adaptive reuse projects.

Conceived as an active working environment, the building brings together specialists, archivists, conservators and other members of the Foundation's team. It will also offer opportunities for visitors to engage more directly with the Collection and Archive through research visits, guided collection tours, on-site workshops, small-scale presentations and changing displays of selected works. Visitors may also consult with specialists or observe objects under their supervision, offering insight into the processes involved in the study and care of artworks and archival materials.

With the opening of this new facility, Sharjah Art Foundation further strengthens its commitment to preserving artistic and cultural heritage, supporting scholarly research and fostering deeper engagement with the histories, practices and ideas represented in its Collection and Archive.