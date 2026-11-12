Abu Dhabi advances development of cancer-care expertise by hosting 14th Emirates Oncology Conference

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that the 14th Emirates Oncology Conference (EOC 2026), organised by SEHA Tawam Hospital, will take place from 13-15 November 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme Translating Innovation into Integrated Cancer Care, the conference will bring UAE, regional and international expertise together to explore how scientific developments can inform the decisions and services that shape a patient’s care. Its three-day programme connects disease-specific updates with the wider considerations involved in delivering coordinated treatment.

Sessions on precision oncology and genomic testing will examine how information about a tumour can inform treatment options. The programme will also address chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, which uses immune cells modified in a laboratory to target cancer cells, alongside developments in proton and ion radiotherapy.

These scientific discussions will be complemented by a quality-and-safety plenary and sessions on radiotherapy quality assurance. Together, they will provide a setting to consider treatment developments alongside the standards and processes needed to support their use in clinical practice.

Dr Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of the 14th Emirates Oncology Conference and Chair of the Department of Oncology at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said: “Cancer teams need opportunities to examine new evidence in the context of the people they care for. This year’s programme brings therapeutic developments into the same discussion as quality, safety, and the patient experience. By involving colleagues from across the care pathway, we want to encourage an exchange that is relevant to the decisions clinicians and their teams face every day.”

The special session Frontiers in Integrated Cancer Care and dedicated pharmacy, nursing, allied-health, and palliative medicine sessions will extend that discussion beyond individual remedy disciplines. Professionals with different responsibilities will have the opportunity to reflect on the linkages between their contributions throughout the patient's journey.

Case discussions, panels, and workshops will allow participants to explore clinical questions in context, while oral abstract presentations will provide a forum for sharing research and engaging with colleagues’ findings.

Through EOC 2026, SEHA Tawam Hospital continues to support professional education that connects local clinical experience with regional and international perspectives, contributing to the development of cancer-care expertise in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.