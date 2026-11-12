Dubai Autism Center, British University in Dubai sign strategic MoU

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Autism Center (DAC) and The British University in Dubai (BUiD) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in scientific research, knowledge exchange, technological innovation, and professional development, supporting the advancement of services and opportunities for individuals with autism.

The agreement reflects both institutions’ commitment to bridging academic research and practical expertise, with a focus on exploring innovative solutions, promoting evidence-based practices, and harnessing emerging technologies to enhance educational and rehabilitative services for individuals with autism.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, said: "Building an inclusive society that empowers People of Determination requires effective partnerships between specialised institutions and academic organisations. Our collaboration with The British University in Dubai represents an important step towards strengthening the role of scientific research and technological innovation in advancing services for individuals with autism”.

Al Emadi added: “Through this partnership, we aim to exchange expertise, develop professional competencies, and explore innovative, evidence-based approaches that contribute to improving the quality of educational and rehabilitative programmes. This collaboration also supports the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and Dubai’s vision of fostering an inclusive society in which every individual is supported to achieve their full potential and participate meaningfully in the community."

Prof. Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor of the British University in Dubai, commented: "The British University in Dubai is proud to formalize this partnership with the Dubai Autism Centre. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to advancing research, professional development, and evidence-based practices that contribute to a more inclusive society. By bridging academic expertise with community impact, we aim to support informed policies and enhanced educational practices.

This collaboration aligns directly with the ambitions of the Dubai 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071 visions, as well as the Dubai Social Agenda 33, ensuring that research translates into practical outcomes that empower People of Determination and strengthen our communities."

Prof. Khalid Al Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Enterprise of the British University in Dubai, added: "At the British University in Dubai, we believe that innovation flourishes when diverse perspectives are embraced and supported. Individuals with autism possess unique strengths and insights that can contribute significantly to innovation, research, education, and society when provided with the right opportunities.

Through our partnership with the Dubai Autism Centre, we aim to create pathways for individuals with autism to develop their talents, pursue their ambitions, and realize their full potential. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive future where every individual has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of knowledge."