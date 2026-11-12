30 judges complete evaluation of 100 projects at National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival

AL AIN, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Judging panels at the eighth National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival have completed the evaluation of 100 projects submitted to the Emirates Young Scientist Competition on the third day of the Festival. The evaluation involved 30 judges from Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University and Liwa University, ahead of the announcement of the winners tomorrow.

The judging panels commended the participating projects for the quality of their ideas, practical implementation and innovative approaches to real-world challenges, highlighting the students' ability to apply their knowledge to develop creative solutions.

The eighth edition of the Festival is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, in partnership with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). The collaboration strengthens efforts to nurture young talent and enriches the festival experience by bringing education, scientific research and practical application closer together.

Amna Al Saleh, Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education, said that the Festival enables students to translate the knowledge and skills they acquire into research projects and practical applications that address real-world challenges. She noted that assessing these projects against criteria aligned with international competitions enhances the quality of students' research experience and develops their abilities to analyse problems, design and test solutions and present their findings.

She added: “We are working to embed research and innovation within the learning environment and provide opportunities for students to discover and develop their potential. Collaboration with universities gives students access to specialised academic expertise, helping them enhance their projects and strengthen their readiness to participate and compete in international scientific events.”

The project evaluation criteria were developed to reflect the judging standards used at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), reinforcing the Festival's role in preparing students for participation in international science competitions.

Alongside the project evaluations, the Festival's scientific conference continued with workshops exploring emerging technologies and their applications. One session focused on the use of drones in indoor environments, while another examined walking robots, including their design, construction and potential applications across different settings.

The workshops gave students opportunities to learn about these technologies, explore how they are developed and understand their potential uses in a range of practical contexts.

Student visits to the Festival also continued, offering opportunities to explore scientific projects and participate in educational, technological and recreational activities. Meanwhile, the family festival continued to provide an engaging environment for families to enjoy interactive experiences and a variety of activities.

By combining student research projects with exposure to scientific and technological applications, the Festival connects classroom learning with hands-on experience. It encourages students to explore research, design and innovative problem-solving, while opening pathways to participation in scientific events and competitions.