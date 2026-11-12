Guggenheim recognises Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak for leadership in art and culture

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), was honoured at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s 2026 annual gala in New York for his leadership in advancing art and culture and his longstanding partnership with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in developing Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The event, titled Under the Oculus: A Celebration of Visionaries, was held on Tuesday 10 November in the museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda. It also honoured artist Alex Katz and celebrated contemporary art’s role in fostering cultural exchange. The programme included a tribute to the late architect Frank Gehry, recognising his legacy and his design for the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and concluded with a special performance by acclaimed singer, songwriter, and performer Janelle Monáe.

Al Mubarak said: “I am deeply honoured by this recognition from the Guggenheim Foundation. It reflects a shared belief in the enduring value of art: its ability to expand perspectives, create understanding and bring people together. In Abu Dhabi, we have sought to build cultural institutions that are rooted in our identity, open to the world and designed to serve generations to come. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi reflects this ambition and our belief in the importance of creating spaces where artists and audiences from different backgrounds can meet, engage and exchange ideas.”

The evening was hosted by Guggenheim Foundation and Museum leadership, including Mariët Westermann, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, J. Tomilson Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, Wendy Fisher, President of the Board of Trustees, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, and Melissa Chiu, Director, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, in the presence of artists, patrons and international cultural leaders.

The recognition comes as Abu Dhabi continues to develop its cultural landscape, with Saadiyat Cultural District bringing together institutions that explore art, history, science and heritage. Alongside Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will further expand the district's international cultural offering.

Designed by the late Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will open on 11 December 2026. Its collection of modern and contemporary art will be showcased in 28 galleries across 11,600 square metres of interior gallery space and an additional 23,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space. Its opening marks a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim, and in the emirate's continued investment in culture as a defining part of its future.