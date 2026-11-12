UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity. His Highness asked Prince Salman to convey his greetings to His Majesty and his wishes for further progress and development for Bahrain and its people.

The meeting addressed the longstanding close ties between the UAE and Bahrain and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in support of their mutual interests and the wellbeing of their peoples.

The two sides also discussed regional issues and developments, and ongoing efforts to address them. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and coordination, particularly in light of developments in the region that call for closer cooperation to strengthen regional security and stability.

Also attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs and officials.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with a number of officials.