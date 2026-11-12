Abdullah bin Zayed attends Luxembourg Embassy's 15th anniversary celebration

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended a celebration organised by the Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in the UAE to mark the 15th anniversary of its opening.

The celebration was also attended by Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, along with a number of officials, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg are founded on strong ties of friendship, mutual respect and shared interests, and continue to develop as the leaderships of both countries remain committed to strengthening cooperation and partnership across various fields.

He said the occasion represents an important milestone in bilateral relations and reflects the depth of ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in support of mutual interests and the aspirations of their peoples for sustainable development and prosperity.

The celebration also reviewed the development of bilateral relations between the UAE and Luxembourg over the years and the two countries' shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields in support of their mutual interests.