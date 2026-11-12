University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Power Systems

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS), in cooperation with the University of Khorfakkan, organised the Second International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Power Systems under the theme "Toward Business Growth and a Sustainable Community", bringing together researchers, academics, experts, policymakers and industry representatives from 10th to 12th November.

The conference was organised by the Center for Sustainable Energy and Power Systems (CSEPS), the Research Institute of Sciences and Engineering (RISE) and the College of Business Administration at UoS, in collaboration with the College of Marine Sciences and Aquatic Biology, the Sharjah Marine Science Research Center (SMSRC) and the College of Business Administration at the University of Khorfakkan.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, emphasised that the conference provides a platform for strengthening international cooperation, fostering innovation and harnessing research to achieve sustainable societal impact.

He highlighted the importance of integrating engineering, environmental and management disciplines to address energy sector challenges, noting that the conference explores developments in renewable and nuclear energy, energy storage, smart grids, water desalination and artificial intelligence applications in power systems management.

Agamy added that international partnerships and diverse participation encourage knowledge exchange and research collaboration between academic and industrial institutions, supporting innovative solutions to global energy challenges.

Prof. Abdul Ghani Olabi, Conference Chairman and Director of the Center for Sustainable Energy and Power Systems, said the event reflects the university's commitment to strengthening cooperation among research institutions, industry and policymakers.

He stressed that the conference provides opportunities to exchange expertise, establish strategic partnerships and develop practical recommendations that advance innovation and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Prof. Hussam Jouhara, Chair of Thermal Engineering and Vice-Dean for Research at Brunel University London and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, highlighted universities' role in connecting scientific knowledge with practical applications and strengthening industrial partnerships.

He emphasised that research should be measured not only by academic publications but also by its tangible impact on people's lives and its ability to address real-world challenges.

The conference aims to showcase innovations in sustainable energy and power systems while strengthening cooperation among universities, industry and government entities.

Discussions cover renewable energy, hydrogen, nuclear energy, energy storage, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, water management and marine sustainability, alongside the economic and policy dimensions of the energy transition.

The programme includes keynote presentations, parallel research sessions, scientific poster presentations and visits to research laboratories, with activities taking place at the University of Sharjah and the University of Khorfakkan.