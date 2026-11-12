Al Qasimia University, Cisco enhance students' AI, data science skills

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with global technology company Cisco to enhance its technological ecosystem and equip students with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science and emerging technologies to meet digital labour market demands.

The agreement was signed by Professor Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, and Ahmed Al Qabbani, General Manager of Corporate Affairs for the Middle East and Africa at Cisco, in the presence of Dr Abdulwahab Obeid, Acting Dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research.

The partnership aims to integrate specialised training programmes in AI, data science and emerging technologies into the university's educational pathways, bridging academic knowledge with practical applications and professional skills.

It will also provide students and researchers with access to Cisco's educational platforms and specialised content, including opportunities to obtain internationally recognised professional certifications and develop expertise in big data analytics and intelligent solutions.

Professor Al Khalaf said the partnership represents an important step towards enhancing the university's educational environment and preparing students for the future.

He highlighted the university's commitment to establishing strategic partnerships with leading international institutions, enabling students to gain practical experience and professional qualifications that strengthen their employment prospects.

He added that the collaboration extends beyond technical training to helping students apply their knowledge responsibly in research and innovation while addressing community needs, noting that AQU has students from 140 nationalities.

Al Qabbani welcomed the partnership, reaffirming Cisco's commitment to supporting educational institutions and enabling students to benefit from its training platforms and programmes.

He said the collaboration would strengthen students' technical capabilities, prepare them to keep pace with rapid technological developments and equip them to contribute to the digital economy.