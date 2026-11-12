Youth competitions begin at 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Youth competitions in the grey, yellow, orange and green belt categories got under way on Thursday at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until 21st November, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

The day's competitions featured closely contested matches between athletes from local and international clubs and academies, supported by large numbers of families and fans.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF); Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the JJIF; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; and Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE.

Also attending were Federation Board Members Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi and Humaid Al Ketbi; Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; and several officials and representatives of partners and sponsors.

Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi emphasised that investing in young athletes remains a priority for the Federation, highlighting the importance of providing regular competitive opportunities to develop their skills and gain experience.

He noted that participation in international championships enables young athletes to assess their performance, identify areas for improvement and apply their training against different technical styles, preparing them for future opportunities with national teams.

Al Marzooqi added that growing international participation reflects the championship's global standing and the confidence of athletes, clubs and academies in Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for jiu-jitsu.

The presence of athletes and their families from around the world also highlights Abu Dhabi's appeal as an international sporting and tourism destination, providing opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthening the championship's community impact.

The day's competitions concluded with medals awarded to the top finishers following closely contested matches.

UAE athlete Maryam Al Suwaidi of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club claimed silver in the girls' yellow belt 75kg division. She expressed satisfaction with her performance and said the experience would motivate her to continue training and return next year to compete for gold.

Patrick Parker of Gracie Barra Angola won gold in the boys' orange belt 50kg division. He expressed happiness with his achievement, highlighting the valuable experience gained from competing against international athletes and his ambition to return next year.

The youth competitions conclude on Friday, 13th November, before the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival begins on Saturday, 14th November. The championship continues until 21st November.