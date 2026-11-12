Rubu’ Qarn Arts Season celebrates creativity of over 40 members

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators celebrated the creativity of more than 40 members from its four institutions, Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer), who presented nine artistic projects during the Rubu’ Qarn Arts Season at Sharjah Walkway.

The season showcased creative work produced by members throughout the year, featuring individual and group pieces inspired by Emirati heritage and combining traditional elements with contemporary artistic perspectives.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, said the season reflects the foundation’s commitment to making the arts central to developing young people’s personalities and strengthening their ability to think, express themselves and innovate.

She highlighted the importance of practical artistic experiences in helping members discover their potential and transform their ideas into tangible works.

She said, "We believe the arts go beyond aesthetic expression. They are an effective way of refining character, building self-confidence and developing the capacity to reflect, experiment and find solutions, preparing a generation that has the tools of expression and can use them across all areas of life."

She added that the season brings together the outcomes of programmes and projects delivered by the foundation’s institutions throughout the year, allowing members to exchange experiences and explore diverse artistic approaches.

Sheikha Jawaher also emphasised the foundation’s commitment to preserving national identity and Emirati heritage while encouraging members to reinterpret traditional elements through contemporary perspectives that reflect their ideas and aspirations, enriching the cultural and artistic landscape.