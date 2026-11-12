Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro join Fursan Hispania FC as shareholders

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai-based Fursan Hispania FC has announced that football legends Roberto Carlos and Fernando Hierro have joined the club as shareholders alongside co-founders Michel Salgado and Faisal Belhoul, supporting its efforts to develop young talent and strengthen football development in the UAE.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the Future Accelerators Hall in Emirates Towers, Dubai, marking the club's sixth anniversary.

The event was attended by Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Council, and several club officials.

Khalfan Belhoul said the initiative highlights the private sector's role in developing football in Dubai by connecting young talent with international expertise, expanding participation and preparing players for national teams.

He reaffirmed the Dubai Sports Council's continued support for initiatives that contribute to developing the sport.

Faisal Belhoul, Chairman and Co-Founder of Fursan Hispania FC, said the addition of Roberto Carlos and Fernando Hierro represents a significant boost to the club's ambitions to develop football in the UAE.

He expressed appreciation for the Dubai Sports Council's support, highlighting the club's progress since its establishment in 2020, including winning the UAE Second Division title and earning promotion to the First Division.

Michel Salgado welcomed his former Real Madrid teammates, noting that their experience would strengthen the club's academy, coaching programmes and talent development efforts.

He emphasised that the project aims not only to develop professional players but also to provide children with opportunities to practise football and build their character.

Fernando Hierro said Dubai's supportive sporting environment encouraged him to join the project, highlighting its focus on developing young players with the skills and values needed to succeed.

He expressed hope that the academy would produce players capable of representing the UAE internationally.

Roberto Carlos said his involvement aims to contribute to football development in the country by supporting an integrated training environment led by qualified coaches, preparing young athletes to represent the UAE and compete at the highest levels.