Sharjah Asset Management organises Innovation Hackathon 2026

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, organised the Sharjah Asset Management Innovation Hackathon 2026 to strengthen employees' creative capabilities and encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools to develop practical solutions to institutional and strategic challenges.

The initiative aimed to promote innovation, improve operational efficiency, enhance service quality and strengthen organisational performance.

Organised by the Corporate Excellence Department, the hackathon brought together teams to address five strategic challenges related to the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Sector. Participants developed innovative solutions, prototypes and proofs of concept using Microsoft Copilot and other digital tools, focusing on practical applications and added organisational value.

Abdulaziz Al Nazari, Acting Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence at Sharjah Asset Management, said the hackathon provides a practical platform for transforming creative ideas into innovative solutions that address organisational challenges and harness AI and digital technologies to improve working methods.

He emphasised the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, strengthening teamwork and empowering employees to contribute to developing solutions and improving performance.

Al Nazari added that particular attention is given to the practical value and feasibility of proposed solutions to enhance operational efficiency and achieve sustainable results.

Participating teams analysed the challenges, identified their underlying causes and designed solutions tailored to operational needs. They also outlined expected benefits and key performance indicators, including reducing processing times, minimising errors, improving reporting efficiency, enhancing service quality and strengthening coordination among departments.

At the conclusion of the hackathon, teams presented their projects and proposed solutions to a specialised judging panel, which assessed submissions based on innovation, added value, feasibility and expected organisational impact.

The evaluation resulted in the selection of winning teams and the identification of promising solutions for further study and development ahead of potential implementation.