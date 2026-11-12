Sharjah Finance develops Tahseel to support SIBF 2026 payments

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) is enhancing its Tahseel system to support financial operations at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026 through integrated electronic payment and collection services.

The services facilitate transactions for exhibitors and publishers, providing digital solutions covering all stages of participation, from registration and fee payments to purchase management and financial settlements, in line with Sharjah's efforts to advance government digital services and operational efficiency.

The initiative reflects SFD's commitment to leveraging modern financial technologies to support major cultural and economic events, strengthen integration between government systems and provide customers with a more seamless experience.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD, said developing Tahseel's services reflects the department's commitment to enhancing the government financial ecosystem and providing digital solutions that meet evolving sector needs, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish an integrated government system supporting sustainable development.

She said, "The role played by Tahseel at the Sharjah International Book Fair demonstrates the importance of integrating technological advancement with financial efficiency to support major events. Their success depends not only on their content and programmes but also on reliable operational and financial systems that enable participants to focus on their activities."

Al Yasi added that SFD remains committed to developing flexible, user-friendly digital financial solutions that meet customer needs, enhance service quality and improve the overall experience.

Tahseel provides electronic services supporting exhibitor and publisher registration and participation fee collection through integration with relevant systems and dedicated merchant accounts.

The system offers multiple payment options, including local and international bank cards, direct debit and electronic and digital wallets, providing greater flexibility in completing transactions.

Its services also include creating and automatically updating electronic wallets for exhibitors and publishers, with proceeds from book sales deposited separately into their respective wallets to facilitate financial management and the monitoring of balances and transactions.

Tahseel further supports purchases within the fair through services for issuing, managing, allocating and topping up grant cards, alongside tools for reviewing related financial transactions.

The system also manages reserved amounts from purchases made using grant cards, allowing invoices to be reviewed and transactions to be approved, amended or cancelled under established procedures before settling financial dues to publishers and vendors.

These services highlight Tahseel's role in providing integrated financial solutions beyond conventional payments, covering the entire transaction cycle and meeting the operational requirements of major events attracting large numbers of participants and exhibitors.