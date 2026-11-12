Dubai cuts postal licensing steps from 12 to three through Invest in Dubai

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Regulatory and Licensing Sector, operating under the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, has announced that investors can now complete the requirements for postal and delivery activities through Invest in Dubai, following the integration of its systems with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The integration enables investors to access services required to establish postal, courier, express and parcel (CEP) operations through a unified digital platform, simplifying regulatory procedures and improving the investor experience.

The initiative supports the Zero Bureaucracy programme and digital transformation efforts by eliminating unnecessary procedures and requirements. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and DET's efforts to facilitate business establishment and operations.

The integration has reduced the steps required to obtain a new licence from 12 to three, eliminating the need to upload five previously required documents through electronic data exchange between relevant entities.

The number of required data fields has also fallen by 70 percent, from 40 to 12, while service completion time has been reduced from 46 to 10 minutes.

Mohamed Khalid bin Sulaiman, Chief Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said the integration with DET simplifies licensing procedures for investors and companies operating in the postal and CEP sector, allowing them to obtain new licences through a unified digital process.

He explained that direct data exchange between the two entities reduces requirements, eliminates repeated information submissions and accelerates transactions, enabling companies to begin operations more efficiently.

Salwa Aladidi, Director of Data Management at the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of DET, said the partnership enables investors to fulfil postal and delivery licensing requirements through Invest in Dubai, saving time and effort while facilitating the transition from business establishment to operations.

She added that cooperation with federal and local partners aims to expand services available through the platform, supporting investors at different stages of their business journey and enhancing Dubai's ease of doing business.

The integration is particularly significant as Dubai accounts for approximately 86 percent of all licensed postal and CEP operators in the UAE, making it the country's largest market for these services.