DIFC Art Nights opens in Dubai with over 600 artworks

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of DIFC Art Nights opened on Thursday at Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), featuring more than 600 artworks by Emirati and international artists, alongside interactive installations, exhibitions, workshops and live performances.

Organised by DIFC in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the event runs until 15th November, offering visitors free access to creative experiences exploring the intersection of art, science and technology.

The programme features Brazilian artist Romero Britto, known for his vibrant colours and bold geometric designs, whose works reflect themes of happiness, optimism and accessibility in contemporary art. His participation is presented in collaboration with The Coolrator at Gate Avenue.

For the first time, DIFC Art Nights extends beyond Gate Village with two light projections on The Gate building. The first celebrates the International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), while the second showcases Britto's artworks.

Dubai Culture, in collaboration with Seeds Creative Studio, is presenting three interactive installations inspired by Emirati heritage and cultural memory, blending traditional elements with contemporary technology.

The installations include "Rababat Al Ruwayyah", which transforms traditional rababa melodies into visual compositions; "Dubai by Lantern Light", exploring the city's landmarks through traditional lanterns; and "Majlis of Light", featuring interactive displays inspired by palm trees and Emirati decorative motifs.

The event also showcases works by Emirati artist Alia Bent Sultan, exploring the importance of connecting generations and preserving inherited knowledge, and Kira Melnikova, whose work examines memory, balance and cultural transformations in Dubai.

Emirati artist Mohammed Al Tamimi is presenting live Arabic calligraphy performances, combining traditional lettering with contemporary visual expression.

The programme also includes exhibitions by Art Connects Women and the Dubai International Art Centre, alongside works by international artist Tom Lohner.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, highlighted art's ability to bring together people from different cultures and backgrounds, noting that DIFC Art Nights celebrates Emirati heritage while welcoming international creative talent.

He added that Britto's participation brings a distinctive dimension to the event, promoting optimism, cultural exchange and artistic engagement.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the authority's strategic partnership with DIFC reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Dubai's position as a global centre for culture and creativity.

She highlighted the importance of providing artists with opportunities to explore innovative forms of expression, expand professional networks and draw inspiration from Emirati heritage through the integration of art and technology.

Al Suwaidi added that Dubai Culture remains committed to supporting local talent, encouraging experimentation and innovation, and strengthening the sustainability of Dubai's cultural and creative industries.

The programme also features a panel discussion titled "ISEA2026 in Dubai", exploring how the international symposium connects Dubai's creative community with artists and researchers worldwide and creates opportunities at the intersection of art, science and technology.

Creative workshops organised in collaboration with The Jam Jar cover abstract art, printmaking and Arabic calligraphy.

Live musical performances feature Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi, alongside Cynthia Khabsa, Ward Ahmed and Khalil Morad.

DIFC Art Nights welcomes visitors daily from 17:00 to 22:00 at Gate Village until 15th November.