GPSSA clarifies pension contribution calculations for government, private sector employees

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has urged employers in the government and private sectors to comply with the rules governing monthly pension contributions for insured employees.

GPSSA clarified that government-sector contributions are calculated based on the employee's actual contribution salary for each month, with any adjustment reflected in contributions from the month it takes effect.

For example, if a government employee's contribution salary is AED20,000 from January to March and increases to AED22,000 in April, contributions for the first three months are calculated on AED20,000 and from April onwards on AED22,000.

In the private sector, contributions are calculated based on the contribution salary approved in January of each year, which remains applicable throughout the year, even if the employee's salary changes.

For instance, if a private-sector employee's contribution salary increases from AED15,000 in January to AED17,000 in July, contributions continue to be calculated on AED15,000 until December. The salary approved the following January becomes the basis for contributions during that year.

However, salary increases approved retroactively from January of the same year may be reflected in private-sector contributions, with payments for previous months recalculated and adjusted accordingly.

For private-sector employees joining an establishment after January, contributions are based on their salary upon joining and remain unchanged until December, before being reassessed the following January.

GPSSA stressed the importance of using the correct contribution salary and updating salary information through the Ma'ashi digital platform in accordance with each sector's procedures to ensure accurate records and safeguard employees' pension and social security rights.

Regarding payment deadlines, the Authority explained that contributions become due at the end of the relevant month and may be paid until the 15th of the following month. Delayed payments incur additional amounts prescribed by law.

GPSSA also emphasised that contributions are payable for all periods of service completed by UAE nationals covered by the pension law, regardless of their duration. These contributions form part of the insured employee's social insurance record, protecting their rights under applicable legislation and eligibility requirements.

The Authority reaffirmed that accurate calculation and timely payment of contributions are essential employer responsibilities that safeguard pension rights and strengthen confidence in the social security system.