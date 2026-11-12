Dubai Municipality wins GCC youth empowerment award 2026

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has won the Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment award in the Public and Government Sector category at the 14th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards 2026, marking its second consecutive win for youth empowerment.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said empowering young people is essential to building government institutions capable of anticipating change and embracing innovation.

He noted that the achievement reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who considers Emirati youth the nation's greatest asset and a driving force behind its progress.

It also reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to prioritise youth empowerment, develop future leaders and harness young people's capabilities to advance government performance.

Bin Ghalita emphasised Dubai Municipality's commitment to providing young talent with opportunities to share ideas, participate in decision-making and assume greater responsibilities in shaping the future of municipal services and operations.

He added that the recognition reflects the Municipality's continued investment in young talent, supporting their ideas and integrating their perspectives into institutional planning and governance to deliver innovative, sustainable and future-ready services that support Dubai's development and enhance quality of life.