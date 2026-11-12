Second edition of Emirati District initiative launched at Dubai International

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Youth Authority (FYA), in collaboration with the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) and Dubai Airports, has launched the second edition of the Emirati District initiative at Dubai International (DXB), featuring a new selection of Emirati brands.

The initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs to access new markets, expand their businesses and strengthen their presence globally.

It provides a commercial platform for UAE entrepreneurs to showcase their products to more than one million travellers from around the world, helping promote Emirati products and highlight the country's identity and culture while supporting entrepreneurship and enhancing the competitiveness of national businesses in global markets.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the launch of the second edition reflects the initiative's success and positive impact in supporting national talent and Emirati brands by providing opportunities for growth, expansion and access to new international markets.

He said Dubai International goes beyond its role as a travel gateway to serve as a platform reflecting Emirati identity and culture.

The presence of national businesses at the airport gives them an opportunity to showcase their products to more than one million travellers of different nationalities, strengthening their global reach while reflecting the UAE's values of ambition, innovation, excellence, efficiency and hospitality, Al Joker added.

Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said the second edition builds on the success of the first group of participating businesses, which demonstrated strong competition among a large number of Emirati youth ventures.

He noted that some participating brands had successfully reached markets outside the UAE, reflecting the quality of Emirati products and their ability to compete globally.

Al Nuaimi said the initiative gives travellers from around the world an opportunity to discover Emirati products, including heritage and food products, while enabling entrepreneurs to present their offerings to an international audience, boost sales and expand into new markets.

He expressed hope that future editions would attract an even larger number of national businesses and Emirati brands.

For his part, Khaled Al Turki, Projects and Marketing Manager at FBMI, said the second edition of Emirati District forms part of the initiative's efforts to support youth-led national businesses by providing a commercial platform at Dubai International through which they can showcase their products and engage with a broad international audience.

He said participating businesses were selected based on how strongly their products reflect national identity and Emirati heritage, as well as the nature of the products and their suitability for travellers.

Consideration was given to products that are easy to carry and suitable as gifts and souvenirs representing the UAE's culture and traditions, he added.

Al Turki said Dubai International provides a strategic platform for reaching millions of travellers from around the world.