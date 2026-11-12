Dubai Culture enriches 22nd DIFC Art Nights with Emirati heritage-inspired experiences

DUBAI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is participating as a strategic partner in the 22nd edition of DIFC Art Nights, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) from 12th to 15th November at Gate Village.

Dubai Culture is presenting a diverse programme of interactive artworks, visual experiences, creative workshops and panel discussions aimed at supporting artistic talent and encouraging audiences to engage with art and Emirati heritage through contemporary approaches.

The Authority's participation forms part of its efforts to empower the cultural and creative sector and provide artists and creatives with new spaces to showcase their work and exchange expertise, contributing to Dubai's cultural landscape and strengthening its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for the creative economy.

In collaboration with Seeds Creative Studio, Dubai Culture is presenting three interactive artworks inspired by local memory and Emirati identity.

They include “Al Ruwayyah Rababa”, which transforms the sounds of the rababa into visual compositions shaped by visitors' movements; “Dubai by Fanar Light”, which takes audiences on a journey through the city's stories and landmarks using the light of a traditional fanar; and “Majlis of Light”, which evokes the Emirati environment through interactive light scenes highlighting palm trees and local decorative motifs.

In conjunction with Dubai's hosting of the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), Dubai Culture will organise a panel titled “ISEA2026 is in Dubai”.

The discussion will feature Dr Janet Bellotto, Executive & Strategic Director of ISEA2026 Dubai and Dean of the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University, alongside curators Jalal Luqman, Anna Seaman, Nada Altaher, Giuseppe Moscatello and Nasser Abdullah, as well as artist Sabrina Guechetouli.

Moderated by ISEA2026 Producer Esra Ozkan, the session will explore the journey behind bringing the international symposium to Dubai and its role in connecting artists, researchers and local and international creative communities.

It will also examine key elements of the symposium's academic and artistic programmes and the opportunities it creates for collaboration and experimentation at the intersection of art, science and technology.

Dubai Culture's programme also includes a series of creative workshops.

These include In Between Lines – Abstract Art Tote Bags inspired by Mondrian & Calder; Velvet Calligraphy: From Arabic Letters to Art, which explores the aesthetics of Arabic lettering using coloured velvet powder; and Oddly Ordered – Abstract Printmaking: Shape, Pattern & Texture, which enables participants to create visual compositions using shapes, patterns and handmade stamps.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said DIFC Art Nights provides an important platform for showcasing the vitality of Dubai's art scene and strengthening the presence of art in community life by creating spaces for dialogue, discovery and direct engagement with diverse forms of creative expression.

She said Dubai Culture's participation reflects its commitment to investing in talent and creative capabilities, enabling artists to develop their skills and expand their professional networks.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in stimulating innovation, opening new opportunities for artistic production and knowledge exchange, and supporting the sustainable growth of Dubai's cultural and creative industries.

She added that bringing art closer to audiences and encouraging different segments of society to engage with it contributes to quality of life and reinforces the role of culture and creativity in community development.