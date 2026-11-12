Cumulocity, Siemens Energy sign MoU to develop industrial AIoT solutions across MEA

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cumulocity, a leading industrial AIoT platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy to develop integrated digital solutions for customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The agreement was signed at ADIPEC 2026 by Nasri Nassereddine, General Manager for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Cumulocity, and Denis Voloder, Vice President of Electrification, Automation and Digitalisation for the Middle East and Africa at Siemens Energy.

Under the agreement, the companies will combine Cumulocity's industrial artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) platform with Siemens Energy's engineering expertise, operational technology (OT) integration capabilities and digital applications to connect operational data with industrial context and support more informed decisions.

The collaboration aims to strengthen asset connectivity, establish secure data foundations, transform operational information into actionable insights and improve operational performance.

It will also explore interoperability between Cumulocity's AIoT platform and Siemens Energy's industrial systems, equipment, sensors and digital applications, alongside third-party environments.

Key areas of focus include asset performance and reliability, distributed asset monitoring, energy and emissions management, digital twins and industrial cybersecurity.

Nassereddine said industrial AI is moving beyond connected assets and dashboards towards increasingly autonomous operations.

He explained that combining Cumulocity's scalable AIoT platform and AI-ready operational data with Siemens Energy's industrial and engineering expertise would help customers transform data into intelligence and reliable action, delivering measurable operational benefits while laying the foundations for future autonomous industrial operations.

Dr Zied Ouertani, Vice President of Global Digital Services at Siemens Energy, said combining Cumulocity's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities with Siemens Energy's energy-sector expertise and global installed base would help transform industrial data into measurable value for customers.

He added that the collaboration aims to accelerate digitalisation at scale, enabling customers to operate their assets more intelligently, reliably and efficiently.

Initially, the partnership will focus on opportunities involving national oil companies, oil and gas operators, petrochemical and process industries, utilities serving industrial sites, terminals and distributed industrial assets.