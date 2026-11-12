GCC Secretary-General expresses condolences, sympathy to UAE over victims of tragic traffic accident in Fujairah

RIYADH, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, government, and people, as well as to the families of the victims, following the tragic traffic accident that occurred in the emirate of Fujairah, which resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries.

Albudaiwi expressed his profound sorrow and regret over this tragic incident, underscoring the GCC's solidarity and its standing alongside the UAE and its brotherly people during this painful time.

He prayed to Almighty God to encompass the deceased with His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families and relatives with patience and solace, to bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.