Sharjah Police highlights security and technology topics at SIBF

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the Emirate of Sharjah’s commitment to disseminating knowledge, fostering a culture of security, supporting social stability, and keeping pace with rapid technological transformations, the Sharjah Police General Command organised a series of seminars, lectures, and panel discussions as part of its participation in the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (2026).

Sharjah Police’s sessions covered a range of security, social, technical and institutional issues, using the international cultural platform to exchange expertise, share specialised insights and engage directly with the public. The discussions aimed to raise awareness of contemporary challenges and explore effective solutions.

The sessions examined several specialised topics, including data management and its role in improving security performance, the impact of artificial intelligence on families and social cohesion, criminal justice responses to non-traditional crimes, intellectual property rights and legal protection, and intellectual security.

Other discussions focused on government institutional excellence, the practical use of emergency and non-emergency numbers (999 and 901), and the role of artificial intelligence in improving police services.

Sharjah Police also addressed quality management, crime prevention, public safety, strategies to combat sophisticated drug-related crimes and the future of family stability from a security perspective.

Featuring a group of officers and experts, the seminars reflect the leadership's commitment to using cultural platforms to share knowledge, encourage specialised dialogue and explore responsible responses to emerging developments and future challenges.