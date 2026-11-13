Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit 2026 concludes

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS 2026) concluded yesterday at the RAK Exhibition Centre, following two days of discussions, knowledge exchange and business engagement centred on the emirate's growing investment potential and evolving economic landscape.

Held on 11–12 November under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the summit brought together government representatives, business leaders, investors, policymakers and industry experts to examine emerging opportunities, discuss investment priorities and explore avenues for cross-sector collaboration.

Organised by Valiant Market Services in collaboration with the RAK Chamber of Commerce, RAKIS 2026 featured a comprehensive programme of keynote addresses, panel discussions and industry conversations spanning investment, real estate, construction, infrastructure, international trade, logistics, tourism, digital transformation and sustainable development.

The first day of the summit focused on the foundations of Ras Al Khaimah's investment and development landscape, examining the emirate's strategic growth priorities, industrial localisation, real estate opportunities and infrastructure ecosystem.

Discussions explored the emirate's readiness for investment, the role of foreign capital in strengthening investor confidence, and the opportunities emerging across real estate and development.

Sessions also examined the importance of local supply chains, construction capabilities, infrastructure readiness and the emirate's position as a regional logistics and trade hub.

The programme featured contributions from senior representatives across government and industry, including Ibtisam Ali AlSaadi of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Anas Hijjawi of RAKEZ, Phillipa Harrison of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Alison Grinnell of Marjan, Hassan Al Shaiba of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development and Sameh Muhtadi of RAK Properties.

The discussions continued with industry perspectives from representatives of RAK Bank, Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, UAE-UK Business Council, British Embassy UAE, RAK International Corporate Centre and other organisations, highlighting the interconnected role of investment, infrastructure, trade and institutional collaboration in driving economic growth.

On the second day, the summit shifted its focus towards the future enablers of economic growth, with discussions centred on government-led investment facilitation, tourism and hospitality, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and sustainability.

A key highlight was the discussion on Ras Al Khaimah's roadmap to welcoming three million visitors, examining the opportunities for destination development, hospitality investment and sustainable tourism growth.

The programme also explored the emirate's potential as a base for global founders and its growing connectivity with international markets, including Europe.

Technology and innovation featured prominently, with industry experts examining how artificial intelligence and digital tools are transforming real estate, construction and hospitality, while discussions on Industry 4.0 highlighted the importance of strengthening the physical and technological infrastructure underpinning industrial development.

The summit concluded its thematic programme with a strong focus on sustainable energy, clean technology, energy storage and the green economy. Speakers explored how sustainable development, utilities infrastructure and environmentally responsible investment can contribute to long-term economic resilience and competitiveness.

Among the speakers and contributors on the second day were Nabil Arnous of Innovation City, Lucie Berger of the European Union, Emil Petrov of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Thomas H. Spannring of EtihadWE, Dr Samiullah Khan of NDC, Abdullatif Albitawi of EGBC, Kim Bendfeld of RAKGAS and representatives from RAK Municipality and other industry organisations. Beyond the formal discussions, RAKIS 2026 provided a platform for businesses, investors and institutional stakeholders to exchange perspectives, explore potential partnerships and identify opportunities across Ras Al Khaimah's key economic sectors. The exhibition emerged as one of the key highlights of RAKIS 2026, with bustling exhibition booths and strong engagement among participating organisations, investors and visitors throughout the two-day summit.

Bringing together prominent government entities, major developers, financial institutions, engineering consultancies, infrastructure providers and emerging businesses, the exhibition floor provided a platform for companies to showcase their projects, products, services and capabilities while exploring new commercial opportunities. Among the prominent participating organisations were Marjan, BNW Developments, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Namou Properties, Khatib & Alami, Ministry of Investment of the UAE, Shaam Group, ONE FM, Almal, Smithline Composites, Cloud Spaces, RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Drees & Sommer, Gulf Cement Company and Al Zein Design & Engineering Consultant, among others. The exhibition witnessed considerable footfall, active business discussions and networking, with participating organisations engaging with prospective clients, investors and strategic partners. The two days also saw the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), reflecting the business interest generated by the summit and its role in facilitating new partnerships and commercial collaborations.

The third edition builds on the summit's continued ambition to strengthen the emirate's international business engagement, encourage greater participation from trade delegations and facilitate connections between local and international businesses.

By bringing together stakeholders from across the investment ecosystem, the summit sought to help companies explore market-entry opportunities, expand their operations and take the next steps towards growth in Ras Al Khaimah.

Looking ahead, the organisers reaffirmed their commitment to taking the summit forward with its fourth edition, building on the progress and partnerships established over the past three editions. The upcoming edition will place an enhanced focus on facilitating meaningful business connections, attracting international trade delegations, strengthening investor engagement and creating more opportunities for companies to explore market entry, expansion and cross-border collaboration.