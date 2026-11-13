SCC reviews Municipal Affairs' developing municipal work system

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council’s Committee for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Facilities met with the Department of Municipal Affairs at the Sharjah Municipality headquarters.

The meeting focused on the Department’s mandate, its supervisory and coordinating functions, and its work in monitoring and improving the performance of the emirate's nine municipalities, as well as reviewing its achievements and the services it provides to the community.

The meeting was a full run-through of the Department of Municipal Affairs' mandates and responsibilities, particularly as they relate to the oversight and coordination of the emirate’s municipalities. It also covered various aspects of municipal operations, including technical, public health, agriculture, parks, and customer service.

Officials from the Department and the emirate’s municipalities also reviewed key projects, achievements, and services delivered, as well as the mechanisms of collaboration and coordination between the Department and the municipalities, and discussed challenges and proposals.

Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs, highlighted the significance of the meeting in giving council members a clear understanding of the Department's work, its mandates, and its work in conjunction with the emirate's municipalities. The meeting also provided an opportunity to review achievements and challenges and to look at opportunities for development in various municipal sectors.

Engineer Jamila Al-Fandi Al-Shamsi, Chairperson of the Committee, said the visit was seen as an important opportunity to get a better understanding of the mandate of the Department of Municipal Affairs, the role it plays in the oversight and coordination of the emirate’s municipalities, and the range of services it provides in the various cities and regions.