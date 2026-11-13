3rd edition of Mansour Festival to begin on November 26

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Mansour Festival will take place from 26th to 29th November at Yas Gateway Park North in Abu Dhabi, featuring a wide range of entertainment activities and interactive experiences for children and families, coinciding with the UAE's Year of Family 2026.

The festival returns this year after attracting approximately 29,000 visitors in its previous edition, offering experiences that combine entertainment, learning and exploration, while giving children and their parents the opportunity to interact with the beloved Emirati animated character Mansour and his friends.

The festival's activities are spread across seven interactive zones, each with its own character. At "Mansour's House", visitors step closer to the world of the Emirati character, while "Dhabia's Tent" and "Dhabia's Friends" open their doors to experiences inspired by the festival's characters.

Among this year's highlights is a digital mural that families create together using artificial intelligence. Each family leaves its mark on a shared work of art that brings creativity and technology together.

Since its launch, Mansour Festival has drawn on the world of the Emirati animated character, long associated with children's adventures, their curiosity and their desire to explore the world around them. In its third edition, the festival continues to bring this world to life through activities that combine entertainment with interaction, allowing children and their families to share the same experience.

The 2026 edition of Mansour Festival is sponsored by ADNOC, with Eventy and Nael Media as strategic partners, Abu Dhabi Awqaf as community partner, Sanad as Aerospace Partner, Masdar as Sustainability Partner, and Mubadala Energy as Energy Partner.