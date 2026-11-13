Onshur showcases opportunities to launch, grow publishing businesses at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), an initiative established by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), is highlighting opportunities to visitors at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) to establish, develop and expand publishing businesses.

Created to support publishers and strengthen the long-term sustainability of the book industry, Onshur offers three specialised tracks that provide training, professional mentorship, partnership opportunities, and access to investment.

The programmes cater to different stages of business development, from entering the publishing industry to expanding existing operations and developing innovative technology solutions.

At its pavilion, Onshur is showcasing graduates of its programmes through a display featuring participants from the Launch track in 2024 and 2026, the Scale track in 2025, and KlooBR, the winner of the 2026 Disrupt track.

The display asks visitors, “Will you be the next graduate?”, inviting aspiring publishers and entrepreneurs to explore the fund’s programmes and the professional development opportunities available to them.

Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, said, “SIBF allows us to introduce Onshur to publishers, entrepreneurs and aspiring industry professionals, while connecting with potential applicants. It also provides an opportunity to showcase our graduates’ achievements and demonstrate what professional training and specialised knowledge can help them accomplish.”

She added, “Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we aim to bring more entrepreneurs into the publishing industry and equip them to establish, manage and grow their businesses. We encourage visitors to explore Onshur’s programmes and benefit from its expertise, resources and professional networks. We hope to see more graduates launch publishing houses, expand their operations and develop new solutions for the industry.”

Onshur’s pavilion introduces visitors to its three programmes, each designed to address specific needs within the publishing industry.

The Launch Track prepares aspiring publishers and entrepreneurs to establish and manage publishing houses, while the Scale Track helps established publishers develop their businesses and enter new markets.

The Disrupt Track supports technology companies developing solutions for the publishing industry, providing opportunities to connect with publishers and investors and establish partnerships.

Visitors to Onshur’s pavilion can explore AI-powered publishing solutions developed by KlooBR, the winner of the fund’s 2026 Disrupt Track. A screen demonstrates the company’s tools for reviewing and editing texts, providing feedback on manuscripts and suggesting revisions.

Onshur’s participation follows the graduation of its 2026 Launch cohort, with representatives of 16 projects in publishing and the cultural industries honoured during this year’s fair. The programme is designed to equip new entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to enter the market.