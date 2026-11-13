Ministry of Family, ECA launch 'Museum Adventures for Little Explorers' initiative in Abu Dhabi museums

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, are introducing “Museum Adventures for Little Explorers,” as part of Early Childhood Week 2026.

Taking place from November 14th to 22nd at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and from 16th to 22nd November at Zayed National Museum, the initiative will offer free, interactive experiences for children aged 3-15, turning museum visits into opportunities to learn about the UAE’s heritage and the natural world through play and hands-on discovery.

Rather than following a traditional guided tour, which is usually designed for adults, children will be handed adventure booklets featuring activities and challenges and encouraged to explore the museums at their own pace.

Parents, caregivers and grandparents can join the experience, helping children complete the activities, share stories and make discoveries together, with museum hosts available to provide guidance.

At Zayed National Museum, the Family Scavenger Hunt experience will introduce children to the UAE’s rich heritage, traditions and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates.

Through a discovery journey inspired by the nation’s history, young visitors will have opportunities to learn about cultural traditions and explore how stories, values and experiences are passed down through generations.

Meanwhile, at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, children will get the chance to explore the natural world, from prehistoric life to today’s environment.

The experience aims to encourage young visitors to observe, compare and ask questions, helping them develop an early interest in science through age-appropriate activities.

After completing their discovery journeys at either museum, children can return to a designated area close to the museum entrance to receive a gift or reward.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA, said, “Museums have so much to offer young children beyond what they see on display. By making these experiences more interactive and accessible, we want to encourage children to develop new interests, ask questions, and learn about the UAE’s heritage and the world around them. We also want parents and caregivers to be part of that experience.”

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said, “At Zayed National Museum, we believe that discovering our history and heritage should begin at an early age. Through interactive experiences such as the Family Scavenger Hunt, we invite children and their families to explore the UAE’s rich history and discover the stories behind the objects on display.”

Approximately 2,000 children are expected to participate across the two museums during that period. The initiative will serve as a pilot to explore the potential for introducing similar experiences as part of year-round museum programming.

Families interested in participating can approach the designated welcome desk at either museum to register and collect their adventure booklets and activity materials. No prior booking is necessary.

Museum Adventures for Little Explorers is one of the 300 events and experiences of Early Childhood Week 2026, taking place nationwide from November 16th to 22nd under the theme ‘Every Moment Matters,’ highlighting the importance of the early years of a child. Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Week brings together families and communities through events and experiences, offered by more than 130 partners. Supporting organizations that have come onboard as Community Builder Partners are PureHealth Holding, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat) and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD). Families can explore the full programme of Early Childhood Week at www.ECWeek.ae.