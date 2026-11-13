EIOC 2026 opens in Dubai, bringing together 200 international and regional experts to advance future of oncology care

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 17th edition of the Excellence in Oncology Care (EIOC 2026) officially opened today at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, bringing together more than 3500+ participants, including leading regional and international oncology experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and representatives of major healthcare institutions and industry organisations.

Held under the theme “A New Era of Oncology Care,” the three-day congress provides a multidisciplinary platform for scientific exchange, professional collaboration, and the exploration of the latest developments shaping the future of cancer care.

With participation from more than 56 countries, over 200 distinguished speakers, and 30 industry partners, EIOC 2026 reinforces its position as an important regional meeting point for the oncology community and a platform for advancing cancer care across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of INDEX Holding and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said: “Every breakthrough in cancer research carries the potential to change a life, and every advancement in treatment brings new hope to patients and their families. Today, the global challenge is to accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to real improvements in patient care."

He continued: "Dubai recognizes the importance of bringing the world's medical expertise together to advance this mission. Through EIOC 2026, we are strengthening the connections between research, clinical practice, and the healthcare industry, creating opportunities for scientific progress to translate into meaningful outcomes. Our ambition is to contribute to a future where advanced cancer care becomes more effective, more accessible, and more responsive to the needs of patients across our region and beyond.”

Commenting on the opening of the congress, Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, President of the EIOC Conference, said: “EIOC 2026 provides an important platform for bringing together leading oncology experts and healthcare professionals from across the world to exchange knowledge, share the latest scientific developments, and explore new possibilities in cancer care.

Under the theme ‘A New Era of Oncology Care,’ this year's congress highlights the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, scientific innovation, and the integration of emerging treatment approaches to improve patient outcomes. Through these discussions and the collective expertise of our international and regional participants, we aim to contribute to the continued advancement of oncology care across the UAE and the wider region.”

The scientific programme features more than 13+ sessions covering a broad spectrum of oncology disciplines, bringing together specialists in medical, clinical, surgical and radiation oncology, hematology, oncology nursing, pharmacy, patient advocacy, and allied healthcare professions.

Through expert-led discussions, scientific presentations, and the exchange of clinical experiences, the congress addresses emerging treatment approaches, advances in cancer research, innovative technologies, and evolving practices in multidisciplinary patient care.

A key focus of this year's programme is strengthening collaboration across oncology specialities and healthcare disciplines, recognising the importance of integrated approaches in improving patient outcomes. The discussions provide opportunities for experts to examine current challenges, share clinical insights, and explore how scientific innovation and new therapeutic strategies can translate into more effective and personalised approaches to cancer treatment.

The congress also features more than 60 scientific poster presentations, offering researchers and healthcare professionals an opportunity to present their work, exchange findings, and contribute to the advancement of oncology knowledge. The programme carries 61 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), further supporting ongoing professional development and the enhancement of clinical expertise among participating healthcare professionals.

Through its comprehensive scientific programme and international participation, EIOC 2026 aims to encourage meaningful dialogue, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and support the adoption of innovative approaches that contribute to the continued development of oncology care. The congress further underscores Dubai's growing role as a destination for specialised medical knowledge, international scientific collaboration, and healthcare advancement.

As the congress continues, its sessions and professional engagements are expected to generate valuable insights, strengthen regional and international networks, and contribute to ongoing efforts to advance cancer care through research, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, EIOC 2026 is supported by key industry and professional stakeholders, with Bayer, Lilly, MSD and Novartis serving as the Main Sponsors of the congress.

EIOC 2026 also receives the support of several distinguished institutions and professional organizations, including the International Federation of Head and Neck Oncologic Societies, Tata Memorial Hospital, Emirates Society of Colon & Rectal Surgery, Emirates Oncology & Haematology Nursing Society, Indian Society of Oncology, and Saudi Urological Association, among other valued supporting partners.

Their participation further strengthens opportunities for collaboration between the medical community, healthcare institutions, and the wider life sciences sector, contributing to the congress's role as a platform for scientific exchange and the advancement of oncology care.