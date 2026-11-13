Mubadala Bio, Baynouna Gene Solutions partner to expand access to locally manufactured advanced molecular diagnostics in UAE

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio, through its company Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS), has signed a regional distribution agreement with Baynouna Gene Solutions (BGS50) to expand access to advanced molecular diagnostic kits designed and manufactured in the UAE. The agreement supports the UAE’s vision to establish the country as a regional hub for life sciences innovation and advanced manufacturing,

The agreement was signed at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, and Dr. Omar Najim, CEO of Baynouna Gene Solutions. The signing was witnessed by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio and Prof. Habiba Alsafar, Deputy Chair of Baynouna Gene Solutions.

The agreement brings together Baynouna Gene Solutions’ molecular diagnostics solutions design and production expertise and IDS’s established UAE and regional distribution network. It advances a shared vision and ambition between the two companies to strengthen healthcare resilience in the UAE and the region through locally designed, manufactured and deployed solutions.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: “Developing strong local capabilities across the life sciences value chain is essential to building a resilient healthcare ecosystem. This agreement supports local innovation while helping expand access to advanced diagnostic solutions across the UAE.”

Prof. Habiba Alsafar, Deputy Chair of Baynouna Gene Solutions, said: “Pioneering commercial DNA synthesis in the region gives us a platform to support research in synthetic and molecular biology and to turn discoveries made here into products that meet real needs.”

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said: “Through IDS, we are connecting locally developed solutions with the distribution capabilities required to reach healthcare providers across the UAE and the region. This partnership marks another important step in strengthening our integrated life sciences platform.”

Dr. Omar Najim, CEO of Baynouna Gene Solutions, said: “Baynouna was the first in the Middle East to manufacture commercial primers using enzymatic DNA synthesis. Through IDS, we can serve more customers across the UAE and the region while continuing to support industry and research teams.”

The agreement reflects Mubadala Bio's broader strategy to build an integrated life sciences platform spanning manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and commercialization. IDS operates within Mubadala Bio's Pharma Logistics vertical, supporting the distribution and market access of medicines, medical devices and healthcare products across the UAE.