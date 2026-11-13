FNC participates in the Global Parliamentary Conference on Human Rights in Geneva

GENEVA, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC) and Head of the Council’s Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the Global Parliamentary Conference on Human Rights, held in Geneva, Switzerland, and organised by the IPU under the the official theme "Protecting human rights in the age of disruption: The responsibility of parliaments".

During his participation in a session entitled “High-Level Dialogue: Defending Human Rights – The Role of Parliaments Today”, Al Nuaimi emphasised that building trust between societies, fostering dialogue and promoting communication among peoples are fundamental pillars for strengthening mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

He stressed the importance of adopting an approach based on dialogue, openness and respect for the particularities of different societies.

He explained that although the majority of countries around the world have acceded to the United Nations Charter and international human rights conventions, the persistence of violations highlights the need to intensify efforts to bridge differences and build bridges of communication among peoples. Such efforts, he noted, would contribute to fostering a culture of respect for and protection of human rights.

He also stressed the importance of addressing human rights issues through constructive dialogue and communication founded on mutual respect, demonstrating genuine interest in the concerns and aspirations of peoples, and refraining from exploiting human rights to serve political agendas. He affirmed that building trust and mutual understanding constitutes the foundation for protecting human rights and promoting respect for them.