Abu Dhabi hosts 2026 JJIF annual Congress tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the annual General Assembly of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) tomorrow, on the sidelines of the 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The meeting will bring together presidents and representatives of member national federations to discuss key administrative and technical matters, as well as plans to develop the sport at both continental and international levels, reflecting the UAE’s established position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu.

The 2026 JJIF annual Congress is being held in Abu Dhabi, home to the headquarters of both the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) and the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), reaffirming the UAE’s pivotal role in leading the global development of the sport. This role is reflected in hosting major international and continental championships, expanding the sport’s participation base, and launching pioneering initiatives that have contributed to its growth across continents.

Abu Dhabi is the world's leading developer of jiu-jitsu, organising more than 250 championships annually across various continents. It has also established a pioneering model for talent identification and champion development by incorporating jiu-jitsu into school curricula and providing an integrated system to develop athletes from an early age through to professional competition. These efforts have positioned Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark for developing and promoting the sport.

The congress agenda includes reviewing the federation’s activities during 2025 and 2026, approving its financial report, and ratifying a number of appointments to the Board of Directors. It will also cover the adoption of the 2027 Anti-Doping Regulations, developments in the sport’s pursuit of Olympic recognition, individual athlete licensing regulations, and preparations for the 2029 World Games.

The congress will further discuss the calendar of activities for 2026–2028, reports and development plans from continental federations, and membership-related matters, including the suspension or termination of membership of certain federations. It will also consider proposals to host the 2027 Congress before concluding its proceedings.