Dubai Electronic Security Center, ITU sign agreement to strengthen digital resilience

DOHA, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) has signed an agreement with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency for digital technologies, to strengthen digital resilience. The signing took place on the sidelines of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until 27 November.

The agreement aims to develop digital pandemic scenarios and practical solutions to help civil society respond to such threats and mitigate their impact.

The agreement was signed by Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, in the presence of Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which represents the UAE at the conference, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Tomas Lamanauskas, ITU Deputy Secretary-General.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is ITU's highest decision-making body and convenes every four years, bringing together its 194 Member States. Digital resilience is among the key priorities of this year's conference.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on two main areas:

• Advancing understanding of emerging digital risks: Building on the ITU-UNDRR report “When Digital Systems Fail” to examine risks to critical digital infrastructure, including those arising from armed conflict, cyber incidents, natural disasters, and disruptions to submarine cables, satellite systems, and other critical infrastructure.

• Turning research into practical action: Through the Global Digital Resilience Forum, bringing together governments, experts, academia, and other stakeholders to develop research, policy recommendations, and practical guidance that strengthen digital resilience.

"As the world's dependence on digital infrastructure grows, so does the need to strengthen its resilience,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General. “While we cannot prevent every disruption, we can collectively prepare to keep people connected when it matters most. The generous contribution from the Dubai Electronic Security Center will help us do that by supporting ITU's vital work on managing critical digital risks.”

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani said: “This agreement establishes a practical framework for collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, with a focus on empowering civil society. Developing realistic digital pandemic scenarios gives organizations and individuals the opportunity to prepare and train in advance, translating plans into clear, actionable procedures that can be implemented when needed. This further reinforces Dubai's position as a trusted partner in international efforts to protect cyberspace.”

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said:“The UAE believes that the security and resilience of digital infrastructure, and the continuity of its services, are a shared global responsibility. Addressing growing challenges and risks, regardless of their source or nature, requires a shift from responding to crises to anticipating and preparing for them, and from individual efforts to effective international cooperation.

This partnership between the Dubai Electronic Security Center and the International Telecommunication Union reflects this approach by strengthening preparedness and resilience in the face of large-scale crises, disasters, and disruptions, while developing practical solutions that enable organizations and communities to ensure the continuity of essential services, address challenges, mitigate their impact, and accelerate recovery.

We view this step as another contribution by the UAE to advancing global digital resilience and building a more secure, stable, and sustainable digital future for all.”

The agreement forms part of the Dubai Electronic Security Center's ongoing efforts to expand its partnerships with international organizations, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy.

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